AGARTALA: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a series of marathon meetings on Thursday, led by the party's newly appointed in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, to give the upcoming by-elections a final shape and assign specific roles to its karyakartas in order to win the polls.

When the Pradesh BJP's in-charge Vijayvargiya arrived in Agartala on Thursday, he convened a meeting with the party's state top brass at a city-based private hotel. Senior leaders convened crucial meetings with leaders of various cells and morchas, as well as state and district office bearers, to develop a comprehensive electioneering strategy.

According to the reports, “The national president of BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda significantly emphasised winning elections by giving due importance to each and every booth. The victory and defeats are subjected to how well the booths are planned and supervised. The booths committees should be rejuvenated and in some cases re-formed for better results in the polls”.

"The booths need to be classified into three categories- A, B, and C," the source added, citing the need to prepare an initial roadmap for the booths. These classifications will reveal the party's strength. Category A will have easy-to-win booths, category B will have booths with a 50/50 chance, and category C will have hostile booths. Task forces will be formed based on the booth categories, and they will be pressed into their activities accordingly."

According to another source, the ruling BJP's candidate list will be released on Friday from New Delhi.