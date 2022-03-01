A piece of unfortunate news about a student from the warzone of Kharkiv in Ukraine. According to the reports of the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA), 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an understudy from Chalageri village in Karnataka, was standing in a line at a general store in Kharkiv, to purchase foods, when there was Russian shelling.

Naveen is a medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical College.

when the shelling started, He was near the Senator House in Kharkiv on March 1, Tuesday.

He died in the airstrike.

The coordinator student in Kharkiv, Dr. Pooja told journalist Aditya Raj Kaul that Naveen’s phone was found by a Ukrainian lady, who called and informed Naveen's companion that the proprietor of the phone had been sent to the mortuary since he was killed in the blast.

Amit, Naveen's roommate told TV9 that he had gone to an adjacent market in the morning to get some food. They had final contact with Naveen, when he called his companions, inquiring them to transfer a few cash to his account to purchase the food. When he did not return in time, his friend dreaded the most exceedingly. Amit with his breaking voice said, "I knew him for a long time. He was in his fourth year, I am within the fifth year... Some of us cleared out recently. He was saying let's all go at the side youngsters. But this has happened."

MEA officials have informed Naveen's family that "his body has been transferred to a morgue."

MEA officials also told the family that they cannot grant any confirmation on whether the body can be brought back to India.

Naveen's father stated, "This is a tragedy. We are coordinating with MEA officials. We are making all efforts to bring back his body. You need to be brave."

Other understudies from the Kharkiv Medical National College told TNM that they had to pay colossal sums of cash to "arrange for transport and reach railway stations".

Two understudies told TNM that Indians were being abused and pushed around by the Ukrainian police force.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Union Ministry of Affairs, tweeted on Tuesday, “With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

"According to students in Kharkiv, there are at least 3,000 Indians within the city and are running out of essential supplies and cash to purchase them."

The MEA spokesperson said, “Foreign Secretary is calling in Ministers of Russia and Ukraine to repeat our request for critical secure section for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Comparable activity is additionally being attempted by our Ministers in Russia and Ukraine."

Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 1, had issued an advisory asking all Indian nationals to leave Kyiv “urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available.” The advisory came amid increasing fighting between Russian forces and Ukrainian troops around Kyiv."

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