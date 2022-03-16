On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled against the deportation of a 14-year-old Rohingya girl from India to Myanmar in a written petition filed by an NGO.

The NGO World Peace Initiative is seeking permission to sponsor a girl allegedly transferred from an Assam orphanage to Myanmar while her parents were stationed in Bangladesh.

Judges Abdul Nazer and Krishna Murali also urged NGOs to include Assam in the proceedings when making the announcement.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde starred in the NGO with the support of advocates Sriram Parakkat and MS Vishnu Shankar.

According to the complaint, on April 1, 2021, authorities at the Nivedita Nari Sanstha Orphanage in Assam, which operates with state support, took the 14-year-old girl to the border with Myanmar and her parents. I abandoned her against my wishes.

The petition says, the girl's father wrote to UNHRC from the refugee camp on October 17, 2019 to learn about his daughter and UNHRC recommended the name of the World Peace Initiative for that purpose.

The petitioner also sent a letter to the Prime Minister on April 3, 2021, when the founder of the NGO, Dr. KA Paul, asked for permission to take care of children fleeing the fear of war.

April 2021, Ph.D. KA Paul received a letter from the father of a vulnerable child seeking help and urging him to bring his daughter back to a camp in Bangladesh.

The girl's right to life and personal freedom, and her parents' right to see her daughter in humanitarian intervention, are at stake in the Supreme Court.

Petitioner in the petition also relied on the Supreme Court's judgement in Mohammad Salimullah v, says reports.

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