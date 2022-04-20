?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Subramanian Swamy, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for failing to meet economic development expectations. He described Modi as "clueless" when it came to China, and he believed that the country's security had degraded significantly as a result.

“In 8 years in office we see that Modi has failed to achieve targets of economic growth. On the contrary, the growth rate has declined annually since 2016. National security has weakened hugely. Modi inexplicably is clueless about China. There is scope to recover but does he know how? (sic)” he tweeted.

Subramanian Swamy's latest criticism of Modi comes in the wake of a mew report on rising prices. In March, India's annual wholesale price-based inflation hit a new high of 14.55 percent, up from 13.11 percent in February. He chastised Modi on China policy as well. He was adamantly opposed to the Prime Minister's allegation that China did not occupy Indian territory in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh.