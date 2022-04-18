Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) in a statement said, "A 12-wheel trailer, coming from the opposite direction, ploughed through the road divider and hit the taxi at Shangbangla, just after the Umliy check post, and plunged into the gorge."

The TTFI further said, "Vishwa’s rise to stardom was also steady. His transition from Cadet to Sub-Junior to Junior section was an eye-opener for any teenager aspiring to make it big. He had won the Cadet and Sub-Junior National titles also. The B.Com student of Loyola College won the Under-19 Boys title during the Dehra Dun National Ranking Tournament this January."

Vishwa, who has multiple national rankings and international medals to his name, will represent India at the WTT Youth Contender in Linz, Austria, beginning on April 27. He was from Krishnaswamy TT Club in Anna Nagar and was trained by Ramnath Prasad and Jai Prabhu Ram.

The collision happened while the Swift Desire automobile was travelling from Guwahati Airport to Shillong, according to police.

On the NH 6, the automobile was struck by a truck.

The accident occurred as a result of the truck's overspeeding at the turning point over the highway's median, according to the report.

The tourist vehicle was tramped by the overspeeding truck, which plunged 50 metres down the gorge.

Later, the truck driver and other victims of the tourist vehicle who received severe injuries were immediately rushed to Nongpoh Civil Hospital but later were referred to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) hospital Shillong, while the corpse of the deceased person were shifted to Nongpoh Civil Hospital morgue for the postmortem.

The country's top paddlers namely Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Achanta Sharath Kamal will battle it out in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship starting on Monday.