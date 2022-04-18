Tamil Nadu: 18-year-old top table tennis player dies in road accident on his way to Shillong for competition
Tamil Nadu: Deenadayalan Vishwa, one of state's best table tennis players, died in a car accident on Sunday while traveling from Guwahati to Shillong for the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championships.
D. Vishwa, an eighteen-year-old member of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association (TTTA) State men's team, was on his way to Shillong, Meghalaya, to compete in the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State table tennis championships. It was also revealed that the tourist vehicle's driver, Dipal Das, died as a result of his injuries.
Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Sports, described the event as "heartbreaking" and expressed his condolences to D. Vishwa's family and friends.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin in a tweet said, "Shocked beyond words to hear about the heartbreaking and untimely demise of our young, promising Table Tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan. He was a legend-in-making and it pains me that he left us too soon. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and sports fraternity.
Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) in a statement said, "A 12-wheel trailer, coming from the opposite direction, ploughed through the road divider and hit the taxi at Shangbangla, just after the Umliy check post, and plunged into the gorge."
The TTFI further said, "Vishwa’s rise to stardom was also steady. His transition from Cadet to Sub-Junior to Junior section was an eye-opener for any teenager aspiring to make it big. He had won the Cadet and Sub-Junior National titles also. The B.Com student of Loyola College won the Under-19 Boys title during the Dehra Dun National Ranking Tournament this January."
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