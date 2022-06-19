Over 10,000 people have been rendered homeless in Tripura due to inundation caused by incessant rainfall since Friday but there is no report of any human casualty.

Due to the inundation in Agartala and other sub-divisions a total 2057 families having over 10,000 members have taken shelter in 39 relief camps.

The deluge was limited to Agartala and its environs in West Tripura district, where the Howrah River overflowed its banks, primarily in low-lying portions of the Agartala Municipal Corporation and its surroundings.

The district received 155 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours and the civic body area is the worst affected, senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Sarat Kumar Das said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting of senior officials on Saturday to take stock of the flood situation, Das said.

He further said, “During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the officials to assess the damage caused by the flood so that affected people could get compensation at the earliest.”

The Howrah River, which was flowing above its danger level at 4 pm, has receded as there has been no rain in about eight hours. The situation is expected to improve further on Sunday as the Met department has predicted light rain in the next 24 hours.