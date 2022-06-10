Thousands of people protested outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers, demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her inflammatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad, according to police.

A large crowd of people gathered before the famed mosque's stairs, some holding placards and yelling chants against Sharma.

While some demonstrators left the scene after some time, others continued to demonstrate, according to a senior police officer.

The protest, which was held in a calm manner, lasted about 10-15 minutes.

For allegedly propagating hate and hurting religious sensibilities, Delhi Police has filed a FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chairman Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, as well as a separate complaint against former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma.

According to them, the two FIRs were filed on Wednesday following a social media study.

The FIR also names former Delhi BJP media unit leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was removed from the party over alleged anti-Mohammad statements, and journalist Saba Naqvi.