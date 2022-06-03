Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the Tripura royal scion and chairman of the TIPRA party, has clarified the rumours that have been circulating since a photo of him with BJP leaders was circulated.

Tripura BJP's "photo politics," according to Pradyot Debbarma, is "nonsense and a cheap stunt."

After a photo of TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma with BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vinod Sonkar, Kishor Barman, and Papia Datta went viral on social media, speculations flew. On Thursday, the photo was taken in the VIP lobby of MBB airport in Agartala, Tripura.

The Tripura royal scion described the spread of rumours as a "cheap stunt," saying, "Those who took this picture and are spreading this have to be really cheap people."

“I sometimes meet in a public place Jitendra babu of CPI-M, I meet Congress and TMC leaders, but it’s always whenever I bump into BJP leaders this sort of nonsense is spread,” he added.

Pradyot Debbarma said that he “bumped into the BJP leaders” at the VIP lounge at the MBB airport at Agartala in Tripura “while waiting for my luggage”.