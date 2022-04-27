TIPRA chief Pradyot Manikya on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding postponement of NEET PG 2022. Pradyot Manikya said that more than 5,000 interns from different states of India are ineligible to write the NEET PG due to a delay in completion of their internship owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to be mentioned that the NEET PG 2021 Examination was held on 11th Sept, 2021, but the counselling got delayed by months, and presently it is in process. All India counselling stray rounds will end on 3rd May 2022. The counselling in states will commence after 3rd May 2022, which will probably finish between mid to end of May making it to clash with the examination date for the next session that is scheduled on 21st May 2022.

The letter reads, more than 5000 intern doctors from different states of India are ineligible to appear in the examination as their internship started lately, as they were instructed by the government to tackle the patients during the pandemic times, and as a result of which there is delay in the finish of internships

He further requested the minister to ensure that there should be a proper gap between counselling of one session and the next scheduled examination. So the examination of NEET PG 2022 should be postponed by minimum 8 to 10 weeks from the current scheduled date of exam and the ineligible interns can be made eligible by extending the criteria of eligibility by a few months.