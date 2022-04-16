On Friday, Chairman of T.I.P.R.A Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma stated via Facebook live that TIPRA will never compromise on the demand of greater Tipraland and they want written constituitional solution regarding the matter.

Manikya also shared his answers on the rumours of him asking the government of India for 20000 jobs in the state. " Sure I asked the government of India to provide 20000 jobs in the state but it was only to beat the unemployment because we all know providing jobs can decrease the unemployment. So I asked the CPI(M) to stop mislead the people with fake informations," he stated.

"Like I informed before we'll not compromise with the greater Tipraland. We'll stick to our demand and will continue with our protest".