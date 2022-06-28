AITC National General secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Meghalaya on June 29 for the first time after Dr. Mukul Sangma, former chief minister of Meghalaya, and 11 other Congress MLAs formally declared their merger with the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). During his visit, Banerjee will inaugurate the party office at Shillong and will hold meetings with party leaders of the state.

Notably, Meghalaya will conduct Assembly elections in 2023. In November of last year, the TMC emerged as the main opposition party in the Meghalaya Assembly.

In November 2021, 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya have switched to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, claiming that the Congress "failed to perform its job as the main opposition party in India."

Dr. Manas Ranjan Bhunia, in charge of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in Meghalaya, previously stated that the party is optimistic about the 2023 assembly elections.

Charles Pyngrope, Hima Shangpliang, George Lyngdoh, and Shitlang Pale are among the Congress MLAs who have joined the TMC from the Khasi Hills region.