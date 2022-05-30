According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Thursday, 10,36,251 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam. The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Saraideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Golghar, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M) are the urban areas that have come under the grip of flood. As of now 4,071 villages in 33 districts are in flood.

Six massive landslides reported so far in Dima Hasao, Karimganj and Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Kamrup Metro, Goalpara where constant rain has disrupted road and communication. Waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications.

A total of 1,41,896.87 hectares of crop area have been affected in the flood. Total 32 human lives (27 in Flood & 5 in Landslide) have been lost in the first phase of flood in the State. A total of 26,599 stranded persons have been evacuated with the help of SDRF, NDRF and volunteers. 865 relief camps and 1070 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas and a total of 1,45,728 inmates are staying in these relief camps.