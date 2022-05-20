On the 11th of May, 2022, Arya Hospital, located at A. M. Road, Rehabari, Guwahati, Assam, was granted full accreditation under the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH)accreditation programme.

NABH is a constituent board of Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programme for healthcare organisations. The board is structured to cater to much desired needs of the consumers and to set benchmarks for progress of health industry. The board while being supported by all stakeholders including industry, consumers, government, have full functional autonomy in its operation.

The HCO standards having been certified by International Society for Quality in Health Care(ISQua) gives an international recognition which will also help to promote medical tourism.

Arya Hospital is the 5 th Hospital in Assam to have been granted the coveted NABH Accreditation for delivery of Quality of Healthcare Services and ensuring Patient Safety as required by the strict standards laid down by the NABH which is also endorsed by the (ISQua) and the Asian Society for Quality in Healthcare (ASQua).

The development assumes importance because Arya Hospital has now become the fifth fully NABH accreditated hospital in Assam, a boost to the health sector in Guwahati which is considered the hub of healthcare in the North East.

All the five Accreditated hospitals are in the Private Sector. There are over 1800 private hospitals in Assam.

No Government hospital has NABH Accreditation which ensures better service delivery and patient safety. Moreover, the standards and protocols followed by the NABH Accreditated hospitals are internationally accepted.

The other fully Accreditated Hospitals in Assam are Down Town Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya Guwahati, GNRC North Guwahati and Chandraprabha Eye Hospital in Jorhat.