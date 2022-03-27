To protest against the policies of the central government, the joint forum of central trade unions, bankers will go on a nationwide two-day strike on March 28 and 29 .

At least 11 central trade unions,16 working federations and United Kisan Morcha in the country have called for a halt to the nation stating against excessive price hikes, costly taxation of public resources etc.

According to a statement, the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions met in Delhi on March 22 to assess preparations in various states and sectors for the two-day all-India strike against the Central government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies."

The bank unions are protesting the government's plan to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

In spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively), which prohibits any strike by doctors or other categories of health department employees for the next six months, roadways, transport workers, and electricity workers have decided to join the strike, according to a statement.

Coal, steel, oil, telecommunications, postal, income tax, copper, banking, and insurance unions have all received strike notices. It has also urged several state-level unions to join the strike in protest of the centre's anti-labor measures.

The State Bank of India has stated that the strike may have an impact on banking services. "While the bank has taken essential provisions to maintain normal functioning in its branches and offices on strike days," the public bank wrote in a regulatory filing, "it is expected that activity in our bank may be hampered to a limited amount by the strike."

The West Bengal government has instructed all of its employees to report to work during the 48-hour nationwide strike, or face show-cause notes. Employees would not be offered casual leave unless they are in an emergency case such as illness or a family death, according to the TMC dispensation, which has been opposed to bandhs as an official policy.

Meanwhile, The Motor Workers Association (AMWA) has declared a chaka bandh on both days in support of the nationwide strike by the trade unions.