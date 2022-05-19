Taking advantage of Assam's floods and landslides, some unscrupulous traders in Tripura's capital city, Agartala, are accused of illegally hoarding critical commodities in several markets, causing prices to rise.

In light of this, Sadar's sub-divisional administrative authorities awoke from their profound slumber after a week and began raiding numerous stores in several markets in Agartala, including Maharaj Ganj Market, Lake Chowmuhani Market, Battala Market, and others.

Unscrupulous traders, on the other hand, claimed that the unusual surge in gasoline and diesel prices had driven up commodity prices across the state. Some dishonest vendors have increased the cost of critical commodities arbitrarily in the previous week, saying that trains and roads in Assam have been destroyed by heavy floods.

Buyers have been protesting in the market for the past three days, claiming that sellers have doubled the cost of rice, lentils, and edible oil at their whim.

For the past two days, buyers have been protesting in the market. They protested that rice, lentils, and cooking oil prices were doubled at the traders' whim. Potatoes, onions, and other vegetables are in the same situation.

Finally, on Thursday, authorities from the Sadar subdivisional administration went out on a market operation at Agartala's Maharaj Ganj Bazar. They raided the market's many businesses, checking the prices of everyday essentials. However, Sadar SDM Asim Saha sees a lot of flaws in the operation.