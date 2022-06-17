AGARTALA: The Trinamool Congress has claimed that political violence occurred during the state's by-elections for the Surma Assembly constituency. It is worth noting that five people were allegedly attacked in the Surma assembly constituency for joining the Trinamool Congress.

The state has witnessed incidents of clashes and violence over the past few days. A delegation of MPs visit the Election Commission of India on Thursday to submit a memorandum in connection with the recent unrest in Tripura.

On June 23, the state will vote in bypolls for four assembly segments: Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma, and Jubarajnagar. The Trinamool Congress is contesting all four seats, despite having no electoral base in the state, and its candidates have already begun campaigning.

Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondal, Luizinho Faleiro, and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi were among the six TMC MPs.