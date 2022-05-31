Tripura: Dr. Manik Saha, the Chief Minister of Tripura, has asked traffic cops to be aware of daily commuter issues.

He's also told them to make sure the movement of VIP convoys doesn't cause any problems for the ordinary population.

“The state government is very much generous towards the interest of the public and pedestrians. We have to give importance to the issues of the public in the first place. During the movement of the VIP convoy, the traffic police must not cause any inconveniences to the pedestrians and regular commuters,” Dr. Saha said.

However, his opinions on VIP convoy movement appear to be in opposition to those of former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, who used to keep traffic at a stop for his personal convenience.