Agartala: The Tripura Congress and TIPRA appear to be nearing an agreement ahead of the state's bye-elections. According to a prominent source in the Congress party, the party is awaiting a decision from TIPRA on which of the four seats it would contest in the next bye-elections.

“TIPRA leaders are still undecided on the matter and since TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman is out of the state for a tour, we are waiting for his return”, a report stated.

“If the party decides to field candidates from any of the seats, we shall avoid fielding our candidates extending our support,” the report added.

Also it's worth noting that The party is keen on fielding candidates in the Surma assembly constituency, which is dominated by Schedule Castes.

A formal declaration will be made on this topic very soon. Surma has a sizable tribal population, which is why TIPRA is targeting them in the first place.