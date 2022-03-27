On Saturday, the Tripura CPI-M condemns BJP MLA shut down madrasa section of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) slammed BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma for his call to close down madrassas in the state.

Tripura BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma has stated that the state should follow the lead of Assam and close all government-run madrasas.

The CPI-M responded to the BJP MLA’s demand by saying that Chakma’s demand was unjust.

“Shambhu Lal Chakma, MLA of the ruling BJP, made unjust and unfounded remarks about institutions like madrasa on March 22, while addressing the assembly House,” the Tripura CPI-M said in a statement.

“His remarks not only come as a sheer attack on the right to basic education for Muslim children,” it continued, “but it might also be perceived as an intentional attempt to paint the minority population in a negative way by making provocative statements.”

The statement continues, “As it appears, he has used the sacred assembly building as a platform to hurl vitriol against a certain population.”

The CPI-M also expressed its concerns over the role of the assembly speaker and other House members, who did not intervene or correct him (BJP MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma).

"The words Chakma spoke were genuinely derived from RSS's philosophy. The CPI-M statement continued, "The party condemns such utterances that may constitute a threat to the peaceful coexistence of diverse populations.