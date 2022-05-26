The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the date for the bye-elections to the four Assembly seats in Tripura.

The bye-poll will be held on June 23 next for 6-Agartala, 8-Bordowali, 46-Surma (SC) and 57-Jubarajnagar Assembly Constituencies.

The first three Assembly seats fell vacant after the concerned MLA's resigned from the MLAship and quit BJP while bye-poll was necessitated after the death of the CPM MLA.

As per the ECI press note, notification for the by-polls to fill-up the vacancies will be issued on May 30, 2022 and the last date for submitting nominations is June 6 next and scrutiny of the nominations will be held on June 7 next.

The last day for withdrawal of nomination is June 9 next.

Bye-elections in four constituencies will be held on June 23 next. The votes will be counted on June 26 next.

All the four Assembly Constituencies are poised to witness multi-corner contests.

However, all eyes will remain focused on 6-Agartala and 8-Bordowali Assembly Constituencies as the winning candidates of these two constituencies quit BJP and joined Congress. It remains to be seen as to whether Congress nominates the two BJP turncoats from these two constituencies. If the BJP turncoats get tickets to contest as the Congress candidates, the bye-poll will an acid test for their political career, Political analysts opined

The Surma seat fell vacant after its MLA resigned and joined Trinamool Congress.

In 2018 Assembly Polls, BJP candidates won in all while the Jubarajnagar seat went to CPM.

Apart from Tripura, bye-polls on June 23 will be held in one Parliamentary Constituency in Punjab, two Parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh and in one Assembly Constituency each in Andhra Pradesh, NCT of Delhi and Jharkhand.