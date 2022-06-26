Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader won the assembly byelection from Bardowali constituency with 16, 870 votes and defeats Congress leader Ashish Kumar Saha on Sunday. To keep his position as chief minister, it was necessary for Manik Saha to win the election.

Meanwhile, counting is underway for three other seats Agartala, Jubarajnagar and Surma.