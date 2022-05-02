Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has directed state police authorities to pursue the criminals who reportedly assaulted Congress leader and former state Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman.

A bunch of miscreants attacked Congress politician Sudip Roy Barman, his security staff, and his driver outside the home of advocate Somik Deb in Agartala on Sunday, injuring them.

Barman, who was talking to Deb about a legal matter at the time of the event, was unharmed. His driver and security guard, on the other hand, were hurt.

Both victims were sent to a neighbouring hospital for treatment.

After learning of the attack, police officers hurried to the scene. The criminals, on the other hand, fled the site before they arrived.

The miscreants, according to Barman, seized his personal security guard's weapon.

The West Agartala police station has opened an investigation.

Meanwhile, one individual has been arrested in connection with the crime, according to Tripura Police. However, the name of the arrested suspect has yet to be revealed.