Tripura, on Wednesday, got its first virtual court for traffic e-challan cases. Inaugurated by Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Indrajit Mohanty, the court is expected to ease the process of traffic fine collections in the state.

“Today, is yet another red-letter day for the High Court of Tripura as virtual court for traffic e-challan cases has been launched. With this, the litigants don’t need to come to the court to pay fines,” said Mohanty.

He further added, “In whatever capacity we may be working—judges, registry or police—we all come under the conundrum of the Constitution of India. And, the first three letters of the constitution are ‘we the people’. So, everything we do or don’t is for the people. With this new facility, people penalised for traffic violations need not come to the court, and pay the fines online.”

The virtual website will be launched in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas on a pilot project basis, and later, will be introduced in other parts of the state.

Following the inaugural ceremony, attendees were briefed on the virtual court through a powerpoint presentations.

Stating that the Tripura High Court is far ahead in providing digital services to the judiciary, Mohanty hoped that the system will benefit everyone involved, including the general public.

“This will save time. The under-trial prisoners will also make their appearance through video conferencing. For juvenile and women offenders, special measures have been undertaken,” he further informed.

Similarly, Justice Subhashish Talapatra called upon the authorities to take appropriate measures to make the system acceptable to the common man.

Tripura High Court Justice Arindam Lodh, Justice T Amarnath Gaur and Justice SG Chatterjee, Advocate General Siddharth Shankar Dey, Director General of Police VS Yadav, Chief Secretary L Darlong, Information and Culture Department Director Ratan Biswas and other senior officials were also present at the inaugural event.