AGARTALA: Amid the rising cases of Covid-19, Tripura government announced to go under 9 pm to 5 am night curfew starting January 10 until January 20.

The government urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Tripura government, Movie halls, sports complexes & stadiums, entertainment parks, and bars are to be kept open only with 50% capacity.

Whereas, gyms & swimming pools are to be operated at 1/3 capacity.

As per new guidelines:

* Gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to function at 1/3rd capacity in Tripura.

* Restaurants/dhabas will operate only up to 8:30 pm with only 50% of their total capacity.

* No public meeting will be allowed in open spaces.

Meanwhile, India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

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