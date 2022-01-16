AGARTALA: The Tripura government on Saturday announced the closure of schools for students till Class VII in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

However , offline classes for students of Standard VIII-XII will be held with 50 per cent attendance.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the decision was taken considering the health and the wellbeing of students and to minimise learning losses owing to disruption of regular classes, prepare students for board examinations, higher studies and for the continuation of vaccination for teenagers between 15-18 years.

The state government had earlier announced to shut down classes from pre-primary to primary sections till January 15 in the wake of the rise in Covid-19 figures.