AGARTALA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Seva Dham of Ranirbazar on the first day of his three-day visit to the state.

Bhagwat reached Agartala on Monday and went straight to Seva Dham in Ranirbazar of West Tripura.

According to sources, Deb highlighted issues related to Tripura's development and how the landlocked state is progressing ahead during the meeting and Bhagwat expressed his satisfaction over welfare programmes of the state government.

Deb informed the RSS chief about a range of issues including rapid COVID-19 vaccination, transparent image of state government and overall social empowerment schemes.

Bhagwat is said to have congratulated Deb for 50 years of Tripura's statehood and commended the state government for its commitment plan for the next 25 years.

Bhagwat is likely to hold a closed-door meeting at Seva Dham with RSS members as holding any public meeting is not possible owing to COVID-19 restrictions.