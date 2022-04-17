According to the NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index - Round I report, Tripura ranked first in the country in terms of electric car penetration. According to the research, this state has taken substantial steps to increase the number of consumers with smart metres and promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

Tripura received a 45 in the final SECI. The parameter is made up of three indicators: EV penetration, EV charging infrastructure availability, and the fraction of consumers with smart metres. Tripura leads the way in New Initiatives. It has taken the necessary efforts to enhance the proportion of users who have smart metres and to increase EV penetration. Tripura, Delhi, and Assam are the top-performing states/UTs in terms of EV penetration.

Tripura received a 13.5 score in Group 4 of the State Energy Efficiency Index, which used 68 variables, leaving 27 states and union territories ahead of it.

The State Energy & Climate Index is the result of extensive research into the performance of states in the energy and climate sectors. The framework is an amalgamation of six criteria comprising twenty-seven indicators that capture the energy and climate landscape of the country's sub-national governments.

Tripura achieved a score of 58.7 on the new initiatives category. According to the final SECI score, among the smaller states, Goa and Tripura are front-runners, Manipur is an achiever, and the remaining smaller states are aspirants. Tripura, with a score of 58.7, is India's best performer in terms of the new initiative criteria.

Tripura received a 57.3 score in DISCOM performance, a 33.1 score in access, affordability, and dependability, a 22.9 score in clean energy efforts, a 31.7 score in energy efficiency, a 39.6 score in environment sustainability, a 58.7 score in new initiatives, and a 45.0 score in SECI.