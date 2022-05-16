Two new faces will be among the 11 ministers welcomed into Manik Saha's council of ministers on Monday, one day after he was sworn in as chief minister following the resignation of his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb.

In 2018, Deb became Tripura's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister. On Saturday, he was dismissed before of the state's 2023 elections. Deb stated that he will concentrate on strengthening the BJP in order to ensure its return to power.

Saha, a dentist, joined the BJP in 2015 and was named state unit chief in 2020. This year, he became the BJP's first Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Tripura.

Nine ministers will be maintained, with Rampada Jamatia and Prem Kumar Reang joining Saha's council of ministers for the first time. Reang is a politician for the allied Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura, whereas Rampada Jamatia is a BJP leader.

Manik Saha, Tripura BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP, took oath as the new chief minister of the state at Raj Bhawan in Agartala on Sunday, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.

The 69-year-old Saha was named as the leader of the BJP legislature party hours after the resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb.