Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told media persons that, The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tripura on 8 March to take part in the Bhumi Pujan occasion of the new Forensic Science University(NFSU) coming up in Tripura. The university is currently working from the old building of basic Training College near Budda Mandir in Agartala.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend a rally to mark the fourth-anniversary celebration of the BJP-IPFT government ."Though the anniversary is on March 9, the event will be held a day earlier."

The Union Home Minister’s visit assumes the importance to the present political circumstance of the state and certainly, which will play an essential part in "strategizing the party’s future course of activity when critical by-elections are due before the 2023 Assembly elections."

Chances are exceptionally high that Shah will be at a gathering to be "arranged to mark the fourth anniversary of the formation of the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura dethroning the Left from its citadel. "

On this occasion, he will also launch two welfare schemes of the state government.

Prashanta Kumar Goyal, secretary to the chief minister, on Tuesday said, "The Union home minister will lay the foundation stone of NFSU in Jarulbachai area in Dukli block of West Tripura district. The state government has also requested him to launch the PRASHAD program, a tourism-related project at Tripureswari temple."

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