On 12 April 2022, the Trishakti Corps conducted EX KRIPAN SHAKTI, an Integrated Fire Power exercise near Siliguri (WB) at Teesta Field Firing Ranges (TFFR). The goal of the exercise was to coordinate and synergize the capabilities of the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces in order to wage a combined combat.

During the practise, Trishakti Corps units proved their abilities to hit hard and fast while maintaining precision. To carry out the ‘Sensor to Shooter’ concept, all arms and weapon systems were employed and fired, including guns, mortars, infantry combat vehicles, helicopters, and intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

The Indian Army’s Kripan Division and the Central Armed Police Forces executed an integrated response to a simulated enemy airborne with greatest professionalism, demonstrating the joint synergy. The Special Heliborne forces’ quick action and the helicopters’ rapid deployment of arty weaponry and equipment went off without a hitch.

Audiences had the opportunity to see numerous weapon platforms up close and personal at the close of the exercise. Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps, reviewed the exercise. Other officials from the Army, Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, local civic administration, as well as school children and NCC cadets, were present for the exercise.

The exercise is expected to further cement the relations between the Indian Army, civil administration and Central Armed Police Forces to reinforce confidence of the people on Indian Army’s commitment in safeguarding territorial integrity and ensuring effective response against any external threat.