Two police officers from the Kampur Police Station in Assam's Nagaon district were washed away by powerful currents caused by rising flood levels in a tragic occurrence. Samujal Kakati (officer-in-charge) and UB Constable Rajiv Bordoloi have been named as the authorities.

On their approach to Pasonijhor for an operation to apprehend a criminal in connection with a case on Sunday night, the OC and his squad were involved in an incident.

The police officer has washed away while doing the procedures due to the heavy surge of flood waters. While this was going on, the OC jumped into the river to save Constable's life. However, he was carried away by the quick rush of water caused by rising water levels in the Kopili and Nixari Rivers.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) have recovered the bodies of the duo after a 24-hour search that started on Sunday night.

The floods have devastated 5,137 villages in 127 revenue circles across 33 Assam districts, according to a report released on Sunday by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS).

In addition, the severe weather claimed the lives of nine people. According to the FRIMS report, six men and three children were killed in the last 24 hours.