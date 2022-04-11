On the evening of April 9, the police officer in charge of Bamunbari police station summoned Bhargav Gogoi, a resident youth of Kuli village in Lengiri under Tingkhang police station, on the charge of being a suspected communicator of the United Liberation Front of Assam ULFA(I), and later took him to Dibrugarh police station.

Dibrugarh police arrested five youths from Dibrugarh and Sivasagar in a false case that they were sent to the ULFA(I) organisation, despite no evidence of ties to the ULFA(I). The questioning went on until the next day.

However, ULFA(I) makes it clear that Bhargavgogoi has not sent any youth to our organisation and has no involvement in any of our activities. ULFA(I) issued a challenge to Assam police, stating that if Bhargavgogoi has sent a youth to our organisation, they must show evidence of this in front of the media.

“It may be recalled that, because Bhargav Gogoi is a family member of an officer in our organisation, the home department of the Government of Assam and the Assam Police have targeted him in order to distract our organisation's leaders, officers, and members from the path of revolution by mentally harassing the family members”, ULFA(I) stated.

The conflict between Assam and India is not one of law and order. Given that ULFA(I) is the only option for restoring a nation's lost freedom, it is not just a new generation that is drawn to its goals. Young people from all over Assam, married men and women, and even 40-year-olds are all flocking to ULFA(I).

Assam's home department and police are concerned and want to halt the momentum by falsely smearing innocent youth from various parts of the state and making false accusations. We regard such a strategy developed by the police to accept responsibility for their failures as mentally ill.