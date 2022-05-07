Dhanjit Das and Sanjib Sarma have been sentenced to death by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom of Barpeta district allegedly tried to flee the Salman camp on April 24, according to a statement released by the ULFA-I on Saturday. On April 25, he was apprehended by a ULFA traveling team. "After being apprehended, Dhanjit was interrogated by a ULFA team, during which he admitted to provoking some of the other cadres to flee the camp. He also admitted to giving the Assam Police inside information," according to the ULFA statement.

On the other hand, the banned outfit in Myanmar detained Sanjib Sarma of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali, who was allegedly a secret agent of the Assam Police.

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Sanjib Sarma also joined the banned outfit as an Assam Police spy, confessing the entire incident in a video statement after it was revealed.

Sanjib joined ULFA to exact revenge, according to reports. "Joint Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta and army official Dhunumoni Saikia has trained me and sent me to ULFA," Sarma said in a video message released earlier by the ULFA. I was assigned the task of gathering information on the outfit's camp as well as the route to the camp. According to the senior police officer and army official, "I will be paid Rs. 1 crore for gathering the information."

"Before joining ULFA-I, I worked in several Army and police missions for which I was paid 10,000 and 20,000 in two missions," Sarma said.

"If I was discovered, I was asked to tell a lie, and a secret password was also given to me," he continued. I was asked to reveal the password if I was discovered. 7896 is the password that was given to me."