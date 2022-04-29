The United Liberation Front of Assam has handed media organizations another footage of Sanjib Sharma, who was recently captured by ULFA(I). In the video, he claims that Narengi Police and Assam Rifles officials, including Dhunumoni Saikia, Partha Harathi Mahanta, Mahesh Kalita, Raju Chauhan, Pramod Chauhan, Rajkumar Chauhan, and Hiladitya Chetia, had assigned him on a mission to find all the camp location ULFA(I) and kill Nayan Asom and his squad.

"I came to join ULFA(I) with another fellow named Tahib Ali . However, once we left for our mission, my partner provided me with a bunch of reasons to abandon the operation. He was continually updated about our whereabouts to Dhunumoni Saikia during the journey "he explained.

Bipon Das (Guwahati), Tirtha Das (Mangoldoi), Dhunumoni Saikia (Jorhat), Kalyan Chakraborty (Panjabari), Kishore Sharma (Kamrup), Dhanjit Das (Kamrup), and Nipon Deka were among his Kalapahar camp companions in Guwahati.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA(I)) captured an Assam Police spy on Tuesday and sent a video to media organizations, which has gone viral on social media. Sanjeev Sharma, a native of Muktapur, Baihata Chariali, has been identified as the spy.

According to sources, Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta pushed Sanjeev Sharma to join ULFA(I) as a spy and develop good firing skills in order to assassinate everyone involved in his brother's death.

"If I fulfil this task, Partha Sarathi Mahanta promised me one crore rupees." The day before I joined ULFA, he showed me how to salute. In 2023, they're going to bomb all of the ULFA(I) camps," Kumar informed on Tuesday.