Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram at Narottam Nagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The thoughts of the age-old Swami Vivekananda ji, an unparalleled symbol of nationalism and infinite knowledge, are a unbroken source of inspiration for us, who will continue to guide the country for ages to come. Today, a statue of Swami Vivekananda ji was unveiled at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram (Narottam Nagar),” Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in his Twitter account.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari Airport at 11 a.m. today. He went directly from Mohanbari to Deomali to join the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in Narottam Nagar, Tirap.

In the afternoon, the home minister will pay a visit to Parshuram Kund. He will then arrive at the Golden Pagoda Guest House.

Tomorrow, Shah will address a public assembly at Namsai’s multipurpose Community Hall Ground, followed by a meeting with BRO, NHIDCL, SSB, Assam Rifles, ITBP, and the Indian Army at the Golden Pagoda Guest House. Tomorrow afternoon, the Home Minister will return to Delhi via Mohanbari Airport.