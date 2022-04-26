Pratima Bhoumik, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, on Monday chastised the royal scion and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman for misleading indigenous people in Tripura's hilly areas for political gain.

"The plights of the indigenous people should have been handled by the royal scion Pradyot long time ago. Why was he quiet for so long when CPI(M) was in power? During the previous Leftist dictatorship in Tripura, Pradyot was deafeningly silent on issues that hampered the development of indigenous people across the stateBhoumik remarked during a joining programme in Mandwai, West Tripura District.

"Pradyot's father and mother were both MPs, and he, too, served the Congress party in high positions, but he never spoke up for the welfare of indigenous people," a union minister stated, launching verbal salvos at the royal scion.

"Facilities such as roadways, rivers, and healthcare were made available in the hills of Tripura with the formation of the BJP-IPFT coalition government led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb," she said. When the 4-year-old administration is fulfilling the long-awaited dreams of ordinary indigenous people one by one, TIPRA Motha chairman has been attempting to build a way for the Leftist organisation."

The TIPRA Motha's desire for "Greater Tipraland," according to Bhoumik, is contentious. "The regional political party is attempting to control by dividing the people," she continued.

Over a thousand voters from IPFT and TIPRA Motha joined the BJP, according to MoS Bhoumik. Patal Kanya Jamatia, the vice-president of the Pradesh BJP, was also present at the occasion, along with other ruling party leaders.