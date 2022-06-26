TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyut Manikya Deb Barma congratulated all the party winners on today's bye election.

"Everyone was claiming that no one would be able to nominate a candidate from Surma, but we succeeded, and today is a historic day because we gave the ruling BJP a strong fight and placed in 2nd spot, our TIPRASA and Motha have sent a message that a regional party with only 20 seats can also present candidates and compete."

He stated that in bye election, their is always a trend that those who are in the power always wins but this time it is seen that from Agartala, Sudip Ray Barman won and from Bardowali constituency, the new chief minister Manik Saha has won, and in Jubarajnagar, Bharatiya Janata Party also maintain its power by winning maximum seats.

Manikya also talk about the Surma constituency as The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha has won from Surma. He congratulate TIPRA Motha leaders and other party workers that fought bravely as nobody has given the TIPRA an opportunity to choose candidates for the election earlier.

He also asserts that there will be another election in six months, and if we remain on the ground, we will undoubtedly win the SURMA seats by TIPRA Motha.

Pradyot Manikya Deb Barman expresses gratitude to all voters who are not members of TIPRASA and promises that they will uphold the faith, also urged people not to be depressed because the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress had been placed second and third.

"Now that more leaders will be joining TIPRA Motha in the upcoming month, I'll work harder".