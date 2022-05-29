Luit Kumar Barman had promoted the Assamese Films by participating in the Cannes Film Festival and gained popularity across the state. Guwahati Municipal Corporation is now all set to break the house of Luit Kumar Barman alleging illegal construction.

Luit Kumar Barman further questioned GMC, “Why only my home? Which buildings in the municipal area follow 100 per cent policy?"

Meanwhile, Barman alleged the government of targeting him over the red carpet controversy. There is now a lot of talk about Barman being the victim of the administration's wrath for participating in the red carpet controversy.

It is worthy to note that Luit Kumar Barman challenged guwahati municipal corporation by giving a press conference at his residence on Saturday.

The announcement earlier this month that the Assamese film Boomba Ride, directed by Biswajeet Bora, will be screened at the famous Cannes Film Festival on May 22 brought immense joy to Assam. The happiness, however, was short-lived.