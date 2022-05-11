Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), said on Wednesday that he will do everything possible to remove the BJP government from office in Assam. Apart from experiencing overall growth, the TMC leader arrived in Guwahati today to launch the party headquarters in the state capital.

"TMC has fought to the last end wherever it has appeared. In two years, we will fight to evict the BJP. I won't budge until we win this state”, he stated at a party meeting in Machkhowa.

"Once we start battling, we won't look back," he added. Banerjee also expressed optimism that his party will create governments in both Tripura and Meghalaya, which will hold elections next year.

He also asserted that he will fight for and win 10 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in two years, riding high on confidence. TMC is preparing to increase its footprint in northeastern states, and Banerjee's visit to Guwahati is one of the first moves in that direction.