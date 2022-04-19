According to sources, two youths namely Pankaj Gogoi of Naharkatia and Pankaj Mech of Sivasagar are suspected to be joined the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom(I) on Tuesday.

Naren Mesh's house is in Jorhat. Pankaj Gogoi's house on the other hand is in Niharkatiya. It is reported that the two have reached the camp in ULFA(I) Myanmar on the night of April 18.

Pankaj Gogoi's mother, on the other hand, was enraged when she learned that her son would be attending ULFA (I). Pankaj Gogoi announced his departure from the house on April 4 by saying he was travelling to Kerala. Pankaj Gogoi spoke to his wife on April 6 before joining the ULFA, according to reports (I).

Vice President at the Tinsukia District Youth Congress Janardan Gogoi has announced that he joined the United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-1) in Assam, a banned separatist organisation

The announcement was made by Janardan Gogoi himself through a Facebook post. Gogoi wrote in the Facebook post addressed to his wife, Reema, that he was leaving because he could not bear to see the Assamese community being systematically destroyed."