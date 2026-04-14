10,000 Yaba Tablets worth Rs 5 lakh seized along Indo-Bangla border in Tripura

In a significant anti-drug operation, Tripura Police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets during a late-night patrol along the Srimantapur bordering road in Sepahijala district.

According to Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of Sonamura Police Station, the operation was conducted as part of routine border patrolling on Tuesday night. During the patrol, security personnel noticed suspicious black packets abandoned in the area, prompting a thorough search.

“Upon inspection, we recovered 1 kilogram of Yaba tablets packed in 50 small pouches, each containing approximately 200 tablets,” Das stated.

In total, around 10,000 Yaba tablets were seized, with an estimated market value of Rs 5 lakh. The operation was carried out jointly with BSF personnel, who played a crucial role in the search and seizure process.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation to identify those involved in the smuggling attempt. Authorities suspect that the consignment was intended for illegal distribution within the region.

The seizure highlights the continued vigilance of security forces along the Indo-Bangladesh border, a known corridor for narcotics trafficking. Officials reiterated their commitment to intensifying surveillance and coordinated operations to curb cross-border smuggling and ensure public safety.