10,889 nominations valid for Tripura Village Committee polls; 74 CAPF companies sanctioned

A total of 10,889 nomination papers filed by 10,889 candidates for the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) have been found valid following scrutiny, the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) said on Thursday, September 10.

The Village Committee elections are scheduled to be held on September 28. The nomination process began on September 1 and continued until September 8.

According to the SEC, 10,958 nomination papers were received from 10,936 candidates by the deadline. Following scrutiny conducted across all blocks on Wednesday, 10,889 nominations were declared valid.

Of the valid nominations, the Tipra Motha Party has the highest number with 4,361 candidates, followed by the CPI(M) with 2,456, BJP with 1,971, Congress with 465, IPFT with 483, CPI with four and 1,149 candidates under the “Others” category.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed for September 11.



State Election Commissioner P.K. Chakraborty said scrutiny began at 11 am on Wednesday across all blocks and the Commission was taking all necessary measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

“We have held two meetings with DGP-in-Charge G.S. Rao and sought deployment of CAPF personnel. We have also requested the State Government, which has taken up the matter with the Union Home Ministry,” Chakraborty said.

He said 74 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) had been sanctioned for election security. Of these, 24 companies are already stationed in Tripura, while the remaining personnel will arrive from outside the state well before polling day.

The SEC is monitoring sensitive areas and has planned a range of security measures, including police domination, deployment of election observers and sector officers, and intensified patrolling wherever necessary.

Chakraborty said the Commission was maintaining close coordination with police and other concerned officials to ensure peaceful polling across the TTAADC areas.

On allegations that some individuals were prevented from submitting nomination papers, the State Election Commissioner said no such incident had been officially reported. However, he said that wherever candidates had raised such allegations, they were subsequently allowed to submit their nomination papers.