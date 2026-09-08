10,958 nomination papers filed for Tripura Village Committee polls; scrutiny on September 9

A total of 10,958 nomination papers were filed by 10,936 candidates for the upcoming Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as the nomination process concluded on September 8.

The elections to the Village Committees will be held on September 28, while counting of votes is scheduled for October 5, according to the Tripura State Election Commission.

As per the Commission’s data, the BJP submitted 1,974 nomination papers by 1,974 candidates. The CPI(M) filed 2,487 nomination papers through 2,484 candidates, while the Congress submitted 466 nomination papers.

The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) filed 486 nomination papers, while the Tipra Motha Party submitted the highest number, with 4,390 nomination papers filed by 4,371 candidates.

The CPI submitted four nomination papers, while other candidates accounted for 1,151 nomination papers.

The State Election Commission said the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on September 9. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations on September 11.

Following the withdrawal process, the Commission will prepare the final list of valid and contesting candidates, after which the process of printing ballot papers will begin.

The elections will cover 4,597 Village Committee seats across 2,634 constituencies.

Of the total 4,597 seats, 4,025 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 178 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 394 are unreserved.

Among the ST-reserved seats, 1,693 are reserved for women. Of the SC-reserved seats, 67 seats are reserved for women, while 245 women-reserved seats fall under the unreserved category.

The nomination figures set the stage for a significant electoral contest across the TTAADC area, with scrutiny and the withdrawal process to determine the final field of candidates for the September 28 polls.