As many as 11 Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout held by Government Railway Police and BSF in two separate locations of Tripura.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on July 11 late night arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals including a minor boy in Agartala Railway Station.

Speaking with India Today NE, Officer-In-Charge of GRP, Tapas Das said that they have received a tip-off regarding Bangladeshi nationals who have come here at Agartala Railway Station.

“Based on the inputs we have alerted our staff at railway stations and found some people in a suspicious condition. We have detained them and during preliminary interrogation, they have revealed that they are Bangladeshi nationals and entered Tripura illegally”, he said.

The official said that they were en route to various destinations in India in search of work. “We are interrogating them. They however claimed that they didn’t know the location from where they had entered. We will produce them before the court seeking police remand for further investigation”, he said.

They are identified as Ibrahim Hossain (24), Kalaroa District, Safikul Islam (32), Satkhira District, Musamed Salina Begam (22) with her Samim Reze (5), Md. Shimul Hossain (28), Nur Nahar Juma (23) and Taslima Kanum (24), and Meenu Khatun (19).

Meanwhile, BSF said that on July 11, three Bangladeshi nationals were detained from Sabroom Railway Station under South District.

"During preliminary interrogation, they revealed the name of one India tour identified as Thaikai Mog (26) who has also been arrested from Sabroom," said BSF.