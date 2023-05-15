At least 11 passengers sustained minor injuries after a passenger bus en route to Agartala from Guwahati lost control and fell into a pond from the national highway. The accident occurred near Karamchara Bazaar under Langtorai Valley of Dhalai district.

According to sources, the passenger bus was coming from Guwahati to Agartala at around 5 am on May 15 when it lost control while taking a turn and fell into a pond from the Assam-Agartala National Highway No. 8.

Soon after the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons and sent them to the hospital. Local residents who heard the loud noise rushed to the spot and informed the fire service, emergency personnel, and Manu police station.

The police rushed to the hospital after receiving the information. Currently, nine passengers are undergoing treatment in the hospital.