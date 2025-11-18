12 lakh cannabis plants worth Rs 50 crore destroyed in Tripura; 500 personnel deployed in massive crackdown

In a major crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, a multi-agency operation led by the Sepahijala district police in Tripura destroyed nearly 12 lakh cannabis plants valued at around Rs 50 crore on Tuesday.

The large-scale eradication drive is being seen as one of the biggest anti-narcotics operations conducted in the state in recent years.

Sepahijala Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma said the coordinated operation—informally referred to by some units as the “Mega Cannabis Plants Destruction Drive”—was launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs gathered by the Tripura Police.

The operation, carried out from 8 am to 2 pm on November 18, involved over 500 personnel, including the District Police, multiple battalions of the Tripura State Rifles (1st, 7th, 11th, and 14th), the CRPF, Women TSR, and officials of the district civil administration and forest department.

The enforcement teams targeted cannabis plantations spread across 120 plots in remote forested areas of Sutarmura, Toktumadum, Chitta Rambari, Ukyamura, Tulamura Kamalnagar, and Ghatigar. These sites fall under the jurisdictions of the Bishramganj, Bishalgarh, Kalamchura, Sonamura and Melagarh police stations.

Debbarma, who led the operation, said, “This successful operation marks a significant achievement in our relentless war against illegal drug cultivation and trafficking. The destruction of 12 lakh semi-mature plants has crippled a major supply chain. It sends a strong message that such illicit activities will not be tolerated in Sepahijala.”

Authorities confirmed that all detected plantations were uprooted and destroyed on-site. A preliminary investigation indicates the cannabis was likely intended for interstate trafficking, prompting further probe into the networks involved.



