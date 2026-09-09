1,200 security personnel to be deployed for Tripura Village Committee polls in South Tripura

Around 1,200 security personnel will be deployed across South Tripura district for the Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), scheduled to be held on September 28.

Security preparations were reviewed during a crime conference chaired by South Tripura Superintendent of Police Mourya Krishna C, IPS, along with Additional SP Suman Majumder, at the SP Office Conference Hall in Belonia on Wednesday.

The security deployment will include personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, Tripura State Rifles and the district police. Polling stations have been categorised as hyper-critical, sensitive and normal, with security deployment to be made accordingly. Strong rooms at the block level will also remain under armed guard and round-the-clock surveillance.

In South Tripura, polling will be held across 70 Village Committees, covering 306 constituencies and 538 seats at 177 polling stations. Across Tripura, elections will be conducted in 587 Village Committees involving 2,634 constituencies and 4,597 seats.

The final electoral rolls comprise 9,61,977 voters, while 1,550 polling stations have been set up across the state.

The SP said police would conduct area domination exercises, mobile patrolling and intensified vehicle checks at nakas ahead of polling, particularly along inter-district and border routes. Preventive action is also being taken against individuals considered likely to disrupt public order.

Police will strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct and step up checks to prevent the movement of illegal arms, narcotics, liquor and unaccounted cash, the SP said.

The SP directed all SDPOs and officers-in-charge to take firm action against criminal elements and maintain close coordination with the civil administration and election authorities to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polls.

Citizens have been urged to report any incident affecting public order to the District Police Control Room at 7628007079 or through the emergency helpline 112.