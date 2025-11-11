13 dengue cases reported in Tripura's Unakoti; Health department intensifies preventive measures

Thirteen dengue cases have been confirmed in Unakoti district, prompting the health department to step up surveillance and preventive measures across affected areas.

According to an official press release, a total of 70 blood samples were tested between November 5 and 10, out of which 13 samples returned positive for dengue. The cases have been reported from several villages — four from Deorachhera, three from Satlang, two from Kalaigiri, and one each from Srirampur, Murtichhera, and Bhadrapalli.

In response, the district health department has deployed a special medical team to assess the situation in the affected villages. “To contain the situation, the district health department has taken prompt action. A special medical team comprising district health officials visited the affected areas to assess the situation on the ground,” the release stated.

So far, five health camps have been set up in the affected regions to provide immediate medical support and raise awareness about dengue prevention. Meanwhile, ASHA workers and Multi-Purpose Workers (MPWs) have been conducting door-to-door campaigns to educate residents about mosquito control, hygiene practices, and early detection of symptoms.

The department confirmed that all infected patients are under medical care, and their conditions are stable and improving. Continuous monitoring and follow-up visits are being carried out to prevent further spread of the disease.

Officials have urged citizens to keep their surroundings clean, eliminate stagnant water sources, and seek prompt medical attention in case of fever or other dengue-like symptoms.