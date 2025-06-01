Around 1,300 families in Tripura's West District have taken refuge in relief camps after continuous rainfall caused the Howrah River to swell above the danger mark.

Taking to Facebook, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that continuous rain has led to flooding in various parts of West Tripura district.

"About 1,300 families have taken shelter in government relief camps. The government is closely monitoring the situation in the flood-affected areas. The district administration has deployed NDRF, SDRF, civil volunteers, and other agencies across various locations. Water has accumulated in many parts of Agartala, and water pumps are currently in operation," CM Saha said.

He also urged residents in affected areas to move to safe locations and follow government advisories.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Howrah River in West Tripura district is in a severe flood situation, currently flowing at 11.58 meters — 0.88 meters above the danger level of 10.7 meters — with a rising trend.

The rising water levels have caused widespread flooding in river-adjacent areas of Agartala, including Baldakhal, Sri Lanka Basti, Chandrapur Inter-State Bus Terminus, among others.

To manage the crisis, the government has deployed teams from the NDRF and SDRF, along with personnel from Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles, to evacuate residents from flood-hit areas.