14 Tripura Police Officers to be awarded with CM’s medal for exemplary service

The Tripura government has approved the recommendation for awarding the prestigious Chief Minister’s Medal to a number of police officers and personnel in recognition of their exemplary service in various fields on the occasions of Independence Day.



In an official order, Sumita Chakraborty, Deputy Secretary, conveyed the government’s approval to the Director General of Police, Anurag, for honouring officers for their outstanding contributions in areas such as law and order management, anti-insurgency operations, cybercrime investigations, anti-narcotics drives, community policing, police training innovations, armed operations, sports achievements, and high-profile investigations.



Among the awardees are Krishnendu Chakravertty, IPS, DIGP (Crime and Intelligence) for exceptional field intelligence collection, and Kanta Jangir, IPS, SP (Unakoti), now SP (Traffic), for handling law and order in extremely challenging circumstances. Jeremia Darlong, Additional SP, North District, now posted in Unakoti District, will be honoured for his role in anti-insurgency operations and law and order duties, while Nirdesh Deb, Additional SP, Cyber Crime, Tripura Police Crime Branch, is recognised for successfully tackling complex cybercrime cases.



The list also includes Sougat Chakma, SDPO, Gandacherra, Dhalai District, for his work in anti-narcotics operations; Jayanta Karmakar, SDPO, Kailasahar, Unakoti District, for managing law and order in difficult situations; and Raju Reang, SDPO, Manu, Dhalai District, for promoting community policing. In the field of police training, Jay Prakash Yadav of the 3rd Battalion TSR, and Sankar Rudra Pal, SI (AB) at KTDS Police Training Academy, will receive the medal for innovative methods in training, while Debajit Bhattacharjee, SI (UB), is recognised for intelligence collection.



Other awardees include Rakesh Debbarma, Naib Subedar, 13th Battalion TSR, for his role in armed battalion operations; Mouchaity Debnath, Woman Constable, for achievements in national-level sports; Suman Ulla Kazi, Inspector (UB), Special Branch, for investigating sensational and heinous crimes; and Madhabi Debbarma, Woman Inspector (UB), Gomati District, for her work in similar high-profile cases.